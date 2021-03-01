ARP Americas LP Sells 4,206 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

ARP Americas LP lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

AMP stock opened at $221.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.53. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $233.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,234 shares of company stock worth $18,223,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

