ARP Americas LP Trims Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

ARP Americas LP lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,138 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 14,362 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,390,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $35,354,000. Natixis lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 624.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,025,616 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,461,000 after buying an additional 883,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,963.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 921,256 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,940,000 after buying an additional 876,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $59.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.41.

In other Southwest Airlines news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,918 shares of company stock worth $3,194,415 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

