Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) CEO Michael J. Long Sells 3,089 Shares

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,809,208.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $3.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.78. 511,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $108.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.23. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

