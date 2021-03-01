Artfinity (AT) Price Reaches $0.0062 on Major Exchanges

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 1st. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $773,403.68 and $33,270.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Artfinity has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Artfinity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00054088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.44 or 0.00762351 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00030425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00060094 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00028595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00042415 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. “

