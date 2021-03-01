Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 24,792 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,974,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.0% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Facebook were worth $812,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,345,936,000 after acquiring an additional 153,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,336,715 shares of company stock valued at $360,066,132. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.96 on Monday, hitting $261.58. 752,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,760,207. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

