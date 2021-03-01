Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 582,453 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,453 shares during the quarter. NICE accounts for approximately 1.2% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 5.72% of NICE worth $1,011,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. Wedbush raised their price objective on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.85.

NASDAQ NICE traded down $1.89 on Monday, hitting $227.65. 17,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,411. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.90 and a 200-day moving average of $245.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

