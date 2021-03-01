Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,875,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862,532 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $626,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 23,284 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,721 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter.

CDAY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

NYSE:CDAY traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.95. 6,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,121. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,143.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.32. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $414,424.50. Insiders have sold 14,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,875 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

