Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to announce earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.39) and the lowest is ($2.19). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings of ($1.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($8.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.84) to ($8.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($7.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.41) to ($2.67). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

ASND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,684,000 after purchasing an additional 142,341 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $923,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $154.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.20.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

