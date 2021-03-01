Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
About Ashley Services Group
Ashley Services Group Limited provides labor hire, recruitment, and training services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Labor Hire and Training. The company offers white-collar recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract placements through multi-specialist providers under the Blackadder brand name; and labor hire and workforce solutions under the Action Workforce and Concept Engineering brands.
Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Ashley Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashley Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.