Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Down 97.4% in February

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the January 28th total of 229,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 808,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

NASDAQ APWC opened at $5.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the People's Republic of China, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.