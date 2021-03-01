ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Shares Gap Up to $4.43

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $5.48. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 509,206 shares trading hands.

ASLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 255,600 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 427,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 247,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

