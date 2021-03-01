ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $275.75. 553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $302.00.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

