AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells $507,680.82 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Ted F. Angus sold 20,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $507,680.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,536.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMK traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,233. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,241.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMK. Raymond James increased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist began coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

