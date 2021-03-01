Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Astec Industries stock traded up $2.59 on Monday, hitting $70.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,526. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.98. Astec Industries has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $70.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASTE shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

