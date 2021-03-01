At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. At Home Group reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOME. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.72.

NYSE:HOME traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72.

In other At Home Group news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 275,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,826,372.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $325,467.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $585,971.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,440,642. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in At Home Group by 321.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in At Home Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on At Home Group (HOME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.