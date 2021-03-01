Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, an increase of 305.9% from the January 28th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ATLKY traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 46,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ATLKY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

