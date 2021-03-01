Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATCO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Shares of Atlas stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $13.47. 473,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,323. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $14.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

