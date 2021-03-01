Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect Atlas Technical Consultants to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ATCX opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $342.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, CAO Walter George Powell bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $52,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,913 shares in the company, valued at $184,563.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leonard Kyle Lemoine bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,923.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 163,500 shares of company stock valued at $978,145. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

