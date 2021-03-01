Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Lowered to $108.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $84.61 on Thursday. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $113.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,693,000 after buying an additional 655,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,446,000 after buying an additional 55,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,054,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,525,000 after buying an additional 299,778 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,014,000 after buying an additional 303,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Atmos Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,276,000 after purchasing an additional 110,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

