Atomic Wallet Coin Price Reaches $1.75 on Top Exchanges (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00003602 BTC on exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $18.54 million and approximately $43,850.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.47 or 0.00501735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00070801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00053956 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.74 or 0.00761956 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00030587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

