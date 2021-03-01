Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

AIOSF opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.15.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

