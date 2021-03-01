AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.9% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 52,466 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,052,227. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $201.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

