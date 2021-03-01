AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,825 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 13.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $200.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

