AT&T (NYSE:T) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Market Perform”

Oppenheimer lowered shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

T has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.12.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $198.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.