Auroracoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $32.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $32.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,974.25 or 0.99952666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00037553 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008753 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00109915 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003771 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Auroracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.