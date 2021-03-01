AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is Boston Partners’ 5th Largest Position

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 701,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for 1.3% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Boston Partners’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $831,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $33,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,619 shares of company stock worth $34,208,558. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,159.92 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,297.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,205.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,181.66. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

