Avery Dennison Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Avery Dennison has raised its dividend payment by 34.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Avery Dennison has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $7.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $175.21 on Monday. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $181.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.28 and a 200-day moving average of $143.74.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

