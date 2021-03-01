Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.83. 433,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 577,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Avid Technology by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Avid Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Avid Technology by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

