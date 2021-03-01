Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.41

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.41 and last traded at $58.95, with a volume of 22077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 23,735 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 60,448 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,369,561.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 142,093 shares of company stock worth $5,689,706. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

