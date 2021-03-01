Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stake Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Avnet worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Avnet by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Avnet by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 664,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after buying an additional 130,486 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 42,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 491.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 18,057 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVT opened at $38.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $42.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

