AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AXA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $25.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56.

AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

