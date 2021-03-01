Azuki Hits 1-Day Volume of $107,914.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Azuki token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $107,914.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.97 or 0.00520566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00072601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00078327 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00077439 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00054914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.32 or 0.00467135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00026541 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 8,222,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,120,041 tokens. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance.

Azuki Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

