B. Riley Boosts Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target to $14.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.78.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $438.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 6,902,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $56,734,949.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,207,301 shares of company stock valued at $67,669,879. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

