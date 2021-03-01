B. Riley Boosts Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Price Target to $15.50

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

TGP opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.35. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

