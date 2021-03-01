B. Riley Raises OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target to $75.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

OPRX stock opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $803.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.95 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,089.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,014 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 779,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Venator Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 217,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,617 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

