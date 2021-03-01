Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.19

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$42.19 and last traded at C$42.00, with a volume of 109616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

