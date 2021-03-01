Balancer One Day Trading Volume Tops $108.51 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. Balancer has a market capitalization of $260.19 million and $108.51 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can now be bought for about $37.47 or 0.00078001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Balancer has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.47 or 0.00519312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00072322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00078612 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00076984 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00054573 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.14 or 0.00458262 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Balancer Token Trading

