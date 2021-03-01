Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.95

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 1319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

