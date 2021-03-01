Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives $32.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

BLDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,331,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,396,095. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -139.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $42.28.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.