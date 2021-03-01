Banano Market Capitalization Tops $5.54 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Banano has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $20,554.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Banano has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.82 or 0.00483734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00072278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00054075 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.91 or 0.00784357 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00031669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,454,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,740,219 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

