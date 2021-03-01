Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

BBVA stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,615 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 69,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 32,941 shares in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

