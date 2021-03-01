Banco Comercial Português’ (BPCGF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue raised Banco Comercial Português to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPCGF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,200. Banco Comercial Português has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

Banco Comercial PortuguÃªs, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, and private banking services; and asset management and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, consumer credit, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

