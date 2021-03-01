Bank of Hawaii Invests $1.14 Million in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in CME Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,559 shares of company stock worth $6,168,316 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $199.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

