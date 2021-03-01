Bank of Hawaii Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $85.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $89.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

