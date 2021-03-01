Bank of Hawaii Sells 1,099 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 746,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,002,000 after buying an additional 120,827 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,215,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $35.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 69.01%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

