Bank of Hawaii Sells 268 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $319.48 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $335.81. The stock has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.54 and its 200 day moving average is $237.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.