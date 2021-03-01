Bank of Hawaii Sells 427 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

TAP stock opened at $44.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

