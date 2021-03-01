Bank of Hawaii Sells 63 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 664.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alleghany by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on Y. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE Y opened at $646.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $604.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $576.91. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $739.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

