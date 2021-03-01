Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 120,130 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $205,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $148.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.69 and a 200-day moving average of $159.67. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.