Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $211.45 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,365,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Edison International worth $211,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Edison International by 68.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX opened at $53.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $57.84. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

